Drone wreckage found after explosion in Moldova

This afternoon, August 9, an explosion was heard in Moldova in the Ștefan Voda area; a drone is believed to have crashed.

NewsMaker reports this, citing police sources, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known

According to reports, at around 1:20 p.m., the police received a report of a powerful explosion. A fire broke out in the dry vegetation at the scene.

According to preliminary reports, fragments of a combat drone were found at the scene.

It has been determined that no one was injured as a result of the explosion.

Specialists from the police's Explosives and Forensic Analysis Unit were dispatched to the scene.

Watch more: Man from Vinnytsia region nearly dies trying to cross Dniester into Moldova. VIDEO