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Drone wreckage found after explosion in Moldova

Wreckage of combat drone found after explosion in Moldova

This afternoon, August 9, an explosion was heard in Moldova in the Ștefan Voda area; a drone is believed to have crashed.

NewsMaker reports this, citing police sources, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

According to reports, at around 1:20 p.m., the police received a report of a powerful explosion. A fire broke out in the dry vegetation at the scene.

According to preliminary reports, fragments of a combat drone were found at the scene.

It has been determined that no one was injured as a result of the explosion.

Specialists from the police's Explosives and Forensic Analysis Unit were dispatched to the scene.

Watch more: Man from Vinnytsia region nearly dies trying to cross Dniester into Moldova. VIDEO

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