1 409 3
Drone wreckage found after explosion in Moldova
This afternoon, August 9, an explosion was heard in Moldova in the Ștefan Voda area; a drone is believed to have crashed.
NewsMaker reports this, citing police sources, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
According to reports, at around 1:20 p.m., the police received a report of a powerful explosion. A fire broke out in the dry vegetation at the scene.
According to preliminary reports, fragments of a combat drone were found at the scene.
It has been determined that no one was injured as a result of the explosion.
Specialists from the police's Explosives and Forensic Analysis Unit were dispatched to the scene.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password