Ukraine clearly distinguishes between Belarusian people and Lukashenko’s regime, - Sybiha

Six years ago, on August 9, the people of Belarus clearly demonstrated their desire for democratic change and their right to determine the future of their own country.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The Belarusian People and Lukashenko's Regime

"Their choice was met with repression. However, years of pressure, imprisonment, and forced exile have failed to destroy the Belarusian people’s aspiration for freedom, democracy, and sovereignty," noted Sybiha.

He emphasized that Ukraine makes a clear distinction between the Belarusian people and the regime of self-proclaimed President Alexander Lukashenko, who bears responsibility for aiding Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

"We appreciate the many Belarusians who have sided with Ukraine and spoken out against Russian aggression," he added.

Read more: Defense of northern borders: Fortifications being expanded along border with Belarus – Demchenko

An Independent Belarus

"We hope that one day Belarus will become a free, independent, democratic, and European nation, where its own people—not Moscow—will determine the country's future," the minister said.

The foreign minister noted that a Belarus like this would strengthen security throughout the region.

It is also noted that Ukraine will continue to work closely with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and all Belarusians who aspire to live in a free and European Belarus: "A free Belarus belongs to a free Europe."