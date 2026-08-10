KAB strike on Sumy: 14 people injured, including child (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of 10 August, the Russians dropped five KAB bombs on Sumy. The attack left five people injured and caused damage to private homes and blocks of flats.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Serhii Kryvosheenko, head of the Sumy CMA.

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The strikes hit three locations in the Zarichne and Kovpakivka districts of Sumy.



Five people are reported to have been injured. Details regarding the casualties are being verified.

In addition, private homes, blocks of flats and infrastructure facilities have been damaged.

"Preliminary reports indicate there are no fatalities," said Artem Kobzar, acting mayor of Sumy and secretary of the Sumy City Council.

"Another night of explosions, more damaged homes, more pain and fear for our people. The enemy continues to strike Sumy… All emergency services are on the ground. Help will be provided to those affected," added Kobzar.

Update

Later this morning, Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Regional Military Administration, reported that the number of casualties in Sumy had risen.

"Fourteen people were injured as a result of overnight Russian airstrikes on Sumy. Fortunately, there are no seriously injured. Most have minor injuries or are experiencing an acute stress reaction.

Among the victims is a 14-year-old child. She is experiencing an acute stress reaction," the statement reads.

Efforts to address the aftermath of the enemy strikes are ongoing.

Consequences of the attack











What led up to this?

In the Odesa region, 14 people have already been injured as a result of a massive missile and drone strike that took place on the night of 9 August.

See more: Russia struck Sumy with KABs and UAVs, post office in region was attacked: there are casualties. PHOTOS