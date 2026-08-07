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News Photo Shelling of Sumy region Shelling of Sumy
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Russia struck Sumy with KABs and UAVs, post office in region was attacked: there are casualties. PHOTOS

On the night of 7 August, Russian invaders launched a combined attack on Sumy.

This was stated by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The Russians struck with two KABs, as well as various types of drones.

Two people were injured. They have been hospitalised, and medical staff are providing the necessary care.

"Preliminary reports indicate that the condition of the injured is not serious. Private residential buildings, non-residential premises, vehicles and infrastructure facilities have been damaged," the Regional Military Administration stated.

The aftermath of the strikes on Sumy and the region on 7 August
The aftermath of the strikes on Sumy and the region on 7 August

See more: Russian forces strike Pavlohrad: warehouses belonging to logistics companies and shop are on fire, two fatalities. PHOTO

Other strikes

Overnight, the occupiers also attacked a post office in the Hlukhiv community with a strike UAV.

"The building sustained significant damage. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured," added the regional governor.

Read more: 147 UAVs launched by Russian Federation over Ukraine: air defense neutralized 114 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

The aftermath of the strikes on Sumy and the region on 7 August
The aftermath of the strikes on Sumy and the region on 7 August

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shoot out (18361) Sumy region (1944) Sumy (433) Sumskyy district (444)
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