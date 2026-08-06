ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11335 visitors online
News Photo Strike on Pavlohrad Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
2 532 5

Russian forces strike Pavlohrad: warehouses belonging to logistics companies and shop are on fire, two fatalities. PHOTO

Russian occupying forces have attacked Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in two confirmed fatalities.

This was reported by the regional governor, Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

As a result of the Russian strike, men aged 52, 56 and 63, and a 54-year-old woman were injured. All are receiving outpatient treatment.

Warehouses belonging to logistics companies and a shop are on fire.

It was later reported that rescue workers were recovering the body of another victim from under the rubble.

Seven injured people have already sought medical attention.

See more: Ruscists strike Pavlohrad: Shopping centre on fire, 8 injured (updated). PHOTOS

Russia has struck Pavlohrad; warehouses are on fire: one person has died

Author: 

shoot out (18361) Pavlohrad (120) Dnipropetrovsk region (1541) Pavlohradskyy district (141)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 