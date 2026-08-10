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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Russian Federation’s total combat losses since the start of war amount to approximately 1,459,210 personnel (+1,470 in past 24 hours), 12,255 tanks, 47,669 artillery systems, and 25,116 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Russia’s military casualties have exceeded 1.459 million — General Staff

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,459,210 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to August 9, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,459,210 (+1,470) (killed and wounded)
  • tanks – 12,255 (+2) units
  • armored fighting vehicles – 25,116 (+13) units
  • artillery systems – 47,669 (+48) units
  • MLRS – 2,019 (+6) units
  • air defense systems – 1,558 (+2) units
  • aircraft – 439 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 354 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,181 (+10) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 452,994 (+1,746) units
  • cruise missiles – 5,007 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 35 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tanker trucks – 132,236 (+461) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,511 (+6) units

Read more: Enemy S-400, Pantsir and Russian warehouse in Crimea hit, - General Staff

Генштаб оновив втрати РФ: ще майже 1500 окупантів

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