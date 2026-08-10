Ukraine is strengthening its defenses around Chernobyl due to possibility of another Russian offensive, - Spiegel

Ukrainian defenders are preparing for a possible renewed invasion by Russian invaders into the Chernobyl zone.

This is reported in an article by Spiegel, according to Censor.NET.

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It is noted that the army is preparing for any possible scenarios throughout the exclusion zone.

"Every few kilometers, the route is interrupted by checkpoints. Construction equipment has dug trenches and pits in the sandy soil, and the excavated soil has been piled up again near road intersections: newly constructed defensive tunnels run beneath the sandy mounds, and builders have sourced wood for the walls and floors from the surrounding pine forests," the publication writes.

Ukrainian construction crews are also installing anti-drone nets.

"It is true that Belarus, located just 15 kilometers away, has not entered the war. But if that were to change, Chernobyl would immediately find itself within range of FPV drones," the authors note.

Read more: Defense of northern borders: Fortifications being expanded along border with Belarus – Demchenko