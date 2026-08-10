107 suspects and UAH 1.18bn for state: NABU and SAPO sum up six months of fight against high-level corruption

During the first six months of 2026, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office maintained a high pace of investigations, focusing on uncovering large-scale schemes in strategic sectors.

The investigations focused on corruption offences in the defence industry and energy sector, as well as among senior officials in the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government, Censor.NET reports.

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Key figures for the first six months

107 people were served notices of suspicion;

106 people were brought to trial (including four MPs);

55 rulings by the High Anti-Corruption Court against 76 people entered into force;

More than UAH 139 million was allocated to the Defence Forces of Ukraine, while the total economic effect (from compensation and confiscations)exceeded UAH 1.18 billion.

The most high-profile investigations concerned the highest echelons of government. In particular, the former head of the Office of the President was served a notice of suspicion over the laundering of more than UAH 460 million obtained through a corruption scheme at Energoatom. As part of the same case, a former energy minister was also suspected of laundering more than $112 million. Another former official, an ex-deputy head of the Presidential Office, is implicated in a case involving the unlawful misappropriation of UAH 141 million in feed-in tariff payments for facilities in the occupied territories.

Particular attention was paid to safeguarding defence resources under martial law. Detectives exposed a State Border Guard Service official who allegedly demanded a $1 million bribe in exchange for an FPV drone supply contract, uncovered a scheme involving the embezzlement of UAH 32 million at Ukroboronprom entities, and dismantled a large-scale operation involving the write-off and resale of armoured vehicle spare parts worth more than UAH 350 million.

Significant progress was also recorded in the judicial and parliamentary spheres. A case against the head of one of the Verkhovna Rada’s parliamentary factions over an attempt to systematically bribe fellow MPs was referred to court. The list of suspects in the Supreme Court bribery case was expanded, with four more judges served notices of suspicion, while the High Anti-Corruption Court approved a plea agreement involving former Supreme Court head Vsevolod Kniaziev. In addition, an appellate court upheld the six-year prison sentence imposed on former State Fiscal Service head Roman Nasirov.

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