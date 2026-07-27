Foreign Ministry reacts to former state secretary’s exposure in embezzlement of donations for Ukraine: "We never shielded suspects"

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has responded to reports by NABU and SAPO regarding the possible involvement of a former Foreign Ministry state secretary in the misappropriation of donor funds intended to support Ukraine.

The Foreign Ministry’s press service told journalists this, Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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Foreign Ministry’s response

"The Foreign Ministry has always maintained and continues to maintain zero tolerance for unlawful activity, particularly corruption-related offences. The ministry has never shielded suspects. Today’s news from NABU is also partly the result of the Foreign Ministry’s internal audit and its cooperation with law enforcement agencies," the ministry stated.

The ministry said its audit had uncovered, and the State Audit Service of Ukraine had confirmed, possible misuse involving certain amounts of aid collected in accounts at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

"The ministry submitted the relevant information to law enforcement agencies. It has since provided and continues to provide law enforcement agencies with all necessary assistance in this case," the Foreign Ministry added.

See more: 129 million hryvnias embezzled from energy tenders: the prosecutor’s office has uncovered large-scale scheme. PHOTO

Background

Earlier reports said that NABU and SAPO had exposed an organised criminal group headed by a former state secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Its members misappropriated funds sent by foreign nationals and donors to support Ukraine at the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

See more: Over 5 million hryvnias earmarked for development of agro-industrial complex were embezzled: former minister and his accomplices have been notified of charges against them, - SSU. PHOTOS