Russia begins installing anti-drone protection on Pacific Fleet submarines – media

Russia has begun equipping submarines with anti-drone protection on a large scale, installing special netting on Pacific Fleet submarines. New satellite images indicate that the number of such shelters has increased significantly.

As Censor.NET reports, Business Insider writes about this, citing satellite images from the US company Vantor.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the outlet, images taken on 4 August 2026 show more than six submarines covered with anti-drone netting at the Rybachiy base in Kamchatka. By comparison, satellite images taken in May showed such structures installed over only two submarines.

The Rybachiy base is the main base for the submarine forces of Russia’s Pacific Fleet. It hosts nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines as well as multipurpose attack submarines. The base is located more than 7,200 kilometres from Ukraine.

Business Insider noted that British military intelligence concluded back in July that the installation of such structures was Russia’s response to Ukraine’s ability to strike facilities far from the front line. Ukrainian drones have repeatedly struck targets more than 2,000 kilometres from the state border.

The Russian military is implementing similar measures across its other fleets. In June, satellite images showed at least three submarines with anti-drone structures installed over their conning towers at the naval base in Novorossiysk.

These were Project 877 Paltus and Project 636 Varshavyanka submarines, known under the NATO classification as the Kilo class. The Novorossiysk base is one of the key bases of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and has repeatedly been targeted by the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

Read more: Petrol queues reappear in at least 12 Russian regions amid fuel crisis – Russian media