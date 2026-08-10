Russia strikes critical infrastructure in Kherson: City experiences power and water outages

Russian airstrikes on critical infrastructure in Kherson have caused disruptions to the city’s electricity and water supplies.

Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, wrote about this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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Three districts in Kherson partially without power

According to Shanko, the Tsentralnyi, Dniprovskyi and Korabelnyi districts of Kherson have been partially left without power as a result of Russian airstrikes.

"Russian terrorists have once again cynically carried out airstrikes on the critical infrastructure of our community. As a result of the airstrikes, disruptions to electricity and water supplies are being reported across the city. The Tsentralnyi, Dniprovskyi and Korabelnyi districts of Kherson have been partially left without power," the statement reads.

It was previously reported that a 12-year-old girl was injured in a Russian drone attack in Kherson.