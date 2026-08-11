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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war amount to approximately 1,460,400 personnel (+1,190 in past 24 hours), 12,259 tanks, 47,713 artillery systems, and 25,120 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,460,400 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to August 9, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,460,400 (+1,190) (killed and wounded)
  • tanks – 12,259 (+4) units
  • armored fighting vehicles – 25,120 (+4) units
  • artillery systems – 47,713 (+44) units
  • MLRS – 2,020 (+1) units
  • air defense systems – 1,560 (+2) units
  • aircraft – 439 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 354 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,190 (+9) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 454,572 (+1,578) units
  • cruise missiles – 5,007 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 35 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tanker trucks – 132,543 (+307) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,514 (+3) units

Watch more: "Phoenix" border guards destroyed "Tornado" and "Grad" multiple launch rocket systems, as well as North Korean "Koksan" self-propelled gun. VIDEO

Втрати ворога станом на ранок 11 серпня

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Russian Army (12268) Armed Forces HQ (5463) liquidation (3143) elimination (7770)
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