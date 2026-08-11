Switched to cargo plane for meal: Trump secretly changed plane in Ankara due to threat of assassination attempt from Iran, - WP

After the NATO summit in Ankara concluded, U.S. President Donald Trump was forced to secretly depart Turkey on an alternative military aircraft. The reason for the urgent change in transportation and security measures was intelligence received regarding a possible assassination attempt by Iran.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing The Washington Post.

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Trump’s departure was kept strictly secret

According to media sources, due to the risk of an Iranian assassination attempt, the U.S. president’s departure from Turkey was kept strictly secret: a standard flight was officially announced, and even some members of the White House delegation were convinced they were on the same flight as the head of state.

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Interesting details

In reality, after boarding his plane, Trump discreetly transferred to a catering truck, which transported him unnoticed to another, smaller military transport aircraft. Meanwhile, the presidential aircraft, along with the media pool and accompanying personnel, took off as scheduled to create the appearance of a routine trip. The number of people privy to this special operation remains unknown.

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