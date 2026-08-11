Since beginning of year, defense forces have neutralized more than 260,000 Russian drones

Since the beginning of 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have neutralized more than 260,000 Russian aircraft- and copter-type drones. All engagements have been verified by the DELTA combat system.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

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The Innovation Development Fund of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine verified the data entered into the system by the military.

How many Russian drones have been destroyed

Since the beginning of the year, the Ukrainian military has neutralized approximately 195,000 enemy aircraft-type drones and another approximately 66,000 copter-type drones.

The trend in countering Russian UAVs also shows an increase in the number of verified kills. Specifically:

In July, 40,438 Russian aircraft-type drones were neutralized;

at the end of May, that figure stood at 27,711.

The number of copter-type UAVs shot down has also increased. While 14,071 such shoot-downs were recorded at the end of June, the figure rose to 19,945 in July.

DELTA helps track the effectiveness of strikes

The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that all strikes against enemy drones are confirmed in the DELTA system.

"This system, which serves as the ‘digital core’ for managing the modern battlefield and is one of the technological solutions key to our advantage over the enemy,

It allows us to track the specifics of each shootdown and more quickly scale up solutions that deliver results," the ministry emphasized.

Thanks to this, successful solutions can be scaled up more quickly to other units.

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