No power cuts expected in Ukraine on 12 August – Ukrenergo

No electricity consumption restrictions are expected to be imposed in Ukraine on Wednesday, 12 August. At the same time, Ukrainians are being urged to use electricity sparingly during the evening hours.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by the national power grid operator Ukrenergo.

"Tomorrow, Wednesday, no restriction measures are planned," the statement said.

At the same time, Ukrenergo recommends, where possible, shifting the use of high-power electrical appliances to the period between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Ukrainians are being asked to use electricity most sparingly during the evening hours, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

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