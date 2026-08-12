Trump again threatens to destroy Iran in case of new escalation

Washington will completely destroy Iran in the event of a renewed escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

U.S. President Donald Trump made this statement, according to Censor.NET, citing Fox News.

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Does Trump trust Iran?

According to the White House chief, he is the least likely of all to trust Tehran. The U.S. president emphasized in a conversation with the press that the Iranian side has repeatedly misled him.

"I don't trust Iran. Why? Are you saying that I trust Iran? I'm the last person who trusts Iran. They've lied to me constantly," Trump asserts.

In addition, he added that, as of today, the United States has taken full control of the Strait of Hormuz.

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The Threat of a New Escalation

Against this backdrop, he suggested that Iran might resort to further escalation to hinder U.S. military operations.

"At some point, they might do something—and then they’ll just be wiped out. But right now, we’re in a very advantageous position. We have a country that has been the main bully in the Middle East for 50 years. Actually, come to think of it, it’s been 51 years, right? We’ve been saying that for four years—47. And now they are no longer the main bully in the Middle East," Trump concluded.