Acted on instructions from Secret Service: Trump confirmed secret change of plane after NATO summit due to security threat

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that he left the NATO summit in Ankara on a different aircraft, a fact unknown to most members of his delegation. According to the official, this move was a necessary measure taken at the request of the intelligence agencies.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing CNN.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details from Trump

The U.S. president confirmed rumors about his secret return from the NATO meeting, emphasizing that he had fully followed the instructions of intelligence officials.

"I just did what they wanted; I followed the instructions of the Secret Service and the military. They wanted me to fly on a different plane with the same level of security," Trump said.

Read more: Switched to cargo plane for meal: Trump secretly changed plane in Ankara due to threat of assassination attempt from Iran, - WP

"I think there was some kind of threat. I didn't really ask many questions about it. I get a lot of threats," he added.

However, Trump claimed that the very flight on which he was returning to the U.S. was allegedly "at greater risk."

What led up to this?

Earlier, media outlets reported that Trump secretly changed planes in Ankara due to a threat of an assassination attempt from Iran.