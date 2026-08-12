Vance asked Zelenskyy to stop attacks on non-Russian tankers in Black Sea, - mass media

In late July, U.S. Vice President Jay D. Vance asked President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to halt Ukrainian strikes on non-Russian oil tankers in the Black Sea and on the infrastructure of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) in Novorossiysk. Following this, Kyiv ceased such attacks.

According to Censor.NET, which cites the Financial Times, Ukrainian officials and other individuals familiar with the situation told the publication about this.

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According to the FT, Vance made the request to Zelenskyy during a phone call on July 31. Since then, Ukraine has not attacked tankers near the CPC terminal in Novorossiysk.

Why Did the U.S. Ask for the Strikes to Stop?

Washington was concerned about the potential impact of Ukrainian attacks on the global oil market, as well as the risks to American companies.

These are tankers that transport oil coming from Kazakhstan via pipeline to the CPC terminal in Novorossiysk, Russia.

A representative of the U.S. administration confirmed to the FT that Washington has urged Ukraine not to attack non-Russian vessels in the Black Sea or the infrastructure of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

According to him, Washington considers the CPC to be a "vital supply route for energy resources originating in Kazakhstan to European markets," serving as an alternative to Russian energy resources.

Read more: Zelenskyy speaks with Vance: Patriot interceptors remain top priority

Under what conditions did Ukraine agree?

According to sources interviewed by the publication, Kyiv agreed not to attack CPC infrastructure or non-Russian vessels, provided that they are not subject to Ukrainian sanctions and are not transporting Russian oil or other Russian cargo.

"We are listening very carefully to our American partners," a senior Ukrainian official told the FT.

He added that Kyiv had implemented the relevant "mechanisms" at Washington's request. According to him, the issue of the CPC was consistently raised during negotiations with the governments of the United States and Kazakhstan.

The U.S. administration also stated that it had received confirmation of Kyiv’s commitment to refrain from attacks on the CPC infrastructure and non-Russian vessels heading to the terminal in Novorossiysk, provided they are not subject to other Ukrainian sanctions.

Read more: "Results of Russian offensives are approaching zero; they are paying dearly for every kilometre," - Vance

Ukraine is seeking to acquire Patriot interceptors

According to an FT source familiar with Kyiv’s position, Ukraine agreed to the request from the Donald Trump administration because it is seeking a U.S. license to manufacture interceptor missiles for the Patriot systems.

Kyiv also plans to acquire several hundred of these missiles by winter, when Russian airstrikes on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure are expected to intensify.