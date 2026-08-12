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News Explosion in Kyiv
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Explosions were heard in Kyiv: city is under attack by jet-powered UAVs; air defense systems are active (updated)

Explosions are heard in Kyiv on August 12: the city is under attack by UAVs

Explosions were heard in Kyiv during an air raid alert. The city is under attack by jet drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

The mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, stated that air defense forces are engaged in the capital against enemy UAVs.

The Air Force warned about a group of jet-powered UAVs approaching from the east and north.

The mayor later reported that a non-residential building in the Darnytskyi district had been damaged by a falling enemy UAV. There is no fire.

Read more: Overnight, enemy launched "Shahed" attacks on downtown Kherson: two people were killed, and others were wounded

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Kyiv (3112) shoot out (18414)
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