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Explosions were heard in Kyiv: city is under attack by jet-powered UAVs; air defense systems are active (updated)
Explosions were heard in Kyiv during an air raid alert. The city is under attack by jet drones.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Details
The mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, stated that air defense forces are engaged in the capital against enemy UAVs.
The Air Force warned about a group of jet-powered UAVs approaching from the east and north.
The mayor later reported that a non-residential building in the Darnytskyi district had been damaged by a falling enemy UAV. There is no fire.
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