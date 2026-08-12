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Overnight, enemy launched "Shahed" attacks on downtown Kherson: two people were killed, and others were wounded
At around 1:40 a.m. on August 12, Russian forces attacked the Central District of Kherson with "Shahed"-type attack drones.
This was reported on Telegram by Aleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
There are victims
As reported, two people were killed as a result of the strikes. The relevant authorities are currently working to identify them.
Condition of the injured
Two more residents were injured. A 46-year-old man was admitted to the hospital. He was diagnosed with blast trauma and burns covering 60% of his head, torso, limbs, and face.
A 60-year-old woman suffered a concussion, blast injury, and facial injuries. After receiving medical care, she was prescribed outpatient treatment.
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