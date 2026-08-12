Overnight, enemy launched "Shahed" attacks on downtown Kherson: two people were killed, and others were wounded

At around 1:40 a.m. on August 12, Russian forces attacked the Central District of Kherson with "Shahed"-type attack drones.

This was reported on Telegram by Aleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

There are victims

As reported, two people were killed as a result of the strikes. The relevant authorities are currently working to identify them.

Read more: Kherson residents urged to prepare for prolonged power outages: water supply disruptions reported

Condition of the injured

Two more residents were injured. A 46-year-old man was admitted to the hospital. He was diagnosed with blast trauma and burns covering 60% of his head, torso, limbs, and face.

A 60-year-old woman suffered a concussion, blast injury, and facial injuries. After receiving medical care, she was prescribed outpatient treatment.

Read more: At least five people injured, including 15-year-old boy, in Russian strike on minibus in Kherson