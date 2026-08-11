Kherson residents urged to prepare for prolonged power outages: water supply disruptions reported

Russian strikes on Kherson’s energy infrastructure have left the city without power and disrupted its water supply. The authorities have switched the Points of Invincibility to round-the-clock operation and urged residents to prepare for a prolonged power outage.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Regional Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

The regional authorities held a meeting of the emergency response headquarters to ensure adequate living conditions for the population during the shutdown of critical infrastructure facilities.

"Kherson’s energy facilities have once again come under Russian attack. A series of strikes left consumers across the city without power.

"Together with the military, representatives of the State Emergency Service, police, healthcare services, civil protection agencies and municipal utilities, as well as the heads of the relevant structural divisions, we identified priority measures for an оператив response and dealing with the aftermath of the strikes.

"Service chiefs reported that they were ready to operate under an enhanced regime. The necessary equipment, fuel and lubricants, and generators are available," he noted.

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The protection of critical infrastructure facilities was also discussed during the meeting.

It was decided that the Points of Invincibility would operate around the clock for the duration of the power outage.

"It is important to maintain stable communications. The work of emergency services and the ability of medics, rescuers and police officers to respond promptly to calls depend directly on this. We have therefore arranged for communications base stations to be supplied with alternative power sources. I would also like to remind everyone that the emergency medical service, State Emergency Service and National Police hotlines operate around the clock," the head of the Regional Military Administration added.

It is also known that the power outage has disrupted the water supply in Kherson.

Read more: Russia strikes critical infrastructure in Kherson: City experiences power and water outages

"Pressure in the network has been reduced, and water will be supplied according to schedules in some districts. Drinking water distribution points are also operating," Prokudin said.

Kherson residents were urged to prepare for a prolonged power outage.

"Energy workers are working to restore the networks, but the constant threat of further Russian strikes is affecting the pace of repairs.

"For our part, we continue to work in close coordination to restore power to the homes of Kherson residents as quickly as possible," he concluded.

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