Russian drone attacks hospital in Kherson: Four female healthcare workers injured

Russian forces attacked the grounds of a hospital in Kherson with a drone, injuring four female healthcare workers.

Censor.NET reports this, citing a Telegram post by the Kherson City Military Administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strike on hospital in city centre

According to the City Military Administration, the attack occurred at around 6:20 p.m. in central Kherson. An enemy drone struck the grounds of the medical facility.

Four women, hospital employees aged 53, 56, 65 and 67, were injured in the strike.

"Russian occupiers attacked the hospital grounds with a drone, injuring four female healthcare workers," the administration said.

Read more: Kherson is without power following overnight attack: critical infrastructure facility has been damaged

Condition of victims

The healthcare workers sustained blast injuries and concussions. All of them received the necessary medical care.

Following medical examinations, the victims will continue treatment on an outpatient basis. Their condition is assessed as stable.

Meanwhile, 32 people, including a child, were injured by Russian strikes in Kherson region over the past day.

Earlier, it was reported that Russia had struck Sloviansk with a Tornado-S MLRS, killing one person and injuring five others.

Read more: Russia turns FPV drones into tools of terror against civilians: nearly 7,000 affected, 967 killed – Prosecutor’s Office