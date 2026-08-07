Russian drone attacks hospital in Kherson: Four female healthcare workers injured
Russian forces attacked the grounds of a hospital in Kherson with a drone, injuring four female healthcare workers.
Censor.NET reports this, citing a Telegram post by the Kherson City Military Administration.
Strike on hospital in city centre
According to the City Military Administration, the attack occurred at around 6:20 p.m. in central Kherson. An enemy drone struck the grounds of the medical facility.
Four women, hospital employees aged 53, 56, 65 and 67, were injured in the strike.
"Russian occupiers attacked the hospital grounds with a drone, injuring four female healthcare workers," the administration said.
Condition of victims
The healthcare workers sustained blast injuries and concussions. All of them received the necessary medical care.
Following medical examinations, the victims will continue treatment on an outpatient basis. Their condition is assessed as stable.
Meanwhile, 32 people, including a child, were injured by Russian strikes in Kherson region over the past day.
Earlier, it was reported that Russia had struck Sloviansk with a Tornado-S MLRS, killing one person and injuring five others.
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