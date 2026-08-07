Russia strikes Sloviansk with Tornado-S MLRS: One killed, five injured
Russian forces struck Sloviansk in the Donetsk region with a multiple launch rocket system.
Censor.NET reports this, citing a Facebook post by Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration.
Strike on a junction
The strike occurred at 2:45 p.m. on 7 August. According to the local authorities, the Russian military used a Tornado-S MLRS to strike a logistics junction in the city.
One person was killed in the attack, while five others were injured. The victims are receiving the necessary medical care.
Aftermath and damage
Significant damage to civilian infrastructure was recorded in the city. In particular, around 30 private houses were damaged, and four vehicles were destroyed.
According to Liakh, the identity of the person killed is currently being established.
Earlier, it was reported that two rescuers were injured in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia region.
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