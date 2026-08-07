Two rescuers injured in follow-up Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTO
Russian forces carried out a follow-up strike on the Zaporizhzhia district of the Zaporizhzhia region, targeting rescuers.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
"Two rescuers were injured in a follow-up Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia district," the statement reads.
The enemy struck a fire engine while rescuers were extinguishing a fire caused by an earlier enemy strike.
The attack damaged an outbuilding on a private property, causing it to catch fire.
Background
It was previously reported that Russian forces attacked Kushuhum and Novosolone in the Zaporizhzhia region with FPV drones, killing people and injuring one person.
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