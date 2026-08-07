Russian FPV drones attacked Kushuhum and Novosolone: man and woman were killed, and one person was injured (updated)

On August 7, Russian troops attacked the village of Kushuhum in the Zaporizhzhia region with an FPV drone. One person was killed and another was injured as a result of the strike.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A woman died from her injuries

According to the regional governor, two local residents—a 55-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man—were struck.

The woman sustained severe injuries and later died. No further details are currently available regarding the condition of the injured man.

In Novosolone, a Russian drone attacked a car. A 41-year-old man was killed.

Relevant services are working at the scene to determine all the circumstances of yet another attack on the civilian population of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Read more: Russians attacked bus with FPV drone in Kherson region: six people were injured. Over past 24 hours, 20 people have been injured in region

Russia continues attacks on civilians

Russian troops continue to use FPV drones to attack the civilian population.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has carried out more than 16,000 FPV drone attacks on civilians, which has become part of a systematic tactic of terror in frontline areas. The highest number of such crimes has been recorded in the Kherson, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy regions.

In early August, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov stated that FPV drones had become one of the main tools of terror against the city.

In Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast, two men were killed on August 4 as a result of a strike by an enemy FPV drone; on August 6, Russian troops used an FPV drone to attack a bus transporting workers to a field in the village of Komyshany, Kherson Oblast.