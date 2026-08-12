Field of middle strikes will continue to develop steadily over coming year, - Poliachenko, head of UAV Department of 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Forces

Drone Industry

Over the next 6 to 12 months, Ukrainians will see an increase in the autonomy of medium-range drones and their resilience to enemy electronic warfare systems. Some units are already implementing revolutionary approaches to the use of these drones.

Denys Poliachenko, head of the UAV Department of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces, writes about this in a column for NV Business, according to Censor.NET.

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The sector will grow not only in terms of quantity but also in terms of quality. According to the author, specialization will expand: highly specialized UAVs will emerge, including reconnaissance drones and those designed exclusively to strike armored vehicles or target logistics convoys.

A systematic approach is needed to fully control the enemy’s rear using Middle Strikes. According to the lieutenant colonel, this approach involves not only stable supplies of components and scaling up production, but above all, the coordinated work of operators, analysts, and engineers, as well as clear interaction between different units.

Poliachenko believes that drone swarms will shape the future of the front lines.

Very soon, systems will appear on the battlefield in which each UAV has its own role—one searches for targets, another relays data, and a third directly carries out strikes. Artificial intelligence will determine priorities in the air.

At the forefront of integrating AI into combat operations in the air is the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces. Paratroopers use algorithms to analyze intelligence data. Information from reconnaissance "wings" is supplemented by data from electronic and visual reconnaissance. The speed at which disparate data is decoded and converted into coordinates directly affects the enemy’s chances of changing position.

The author notes: Middle strikes are not a magic wand that will win the war on its own. Rather, they are a powerful, innovative tool that effectively and efficiently complements the work of artillery and ground units.

See more: Operations behind enemy lines: how paratroopers of 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Forces are preparing "Chakluny" for strikes against enemy. PHOTOS