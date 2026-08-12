Zelenskyy meets with young people: We need to provide reasons to stay in Ukraine and plan future

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with participants in the Youth Acts Ukrainian Youth Forum on Youth Day.

Zelenskyy reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Security is the priority

"Of course, security is the top priority for all of us. But the government must also take absolutely concrete and focused action to support all normal forms of public life in Ukraine so that Ukrainian families, our people, our young people and our children have a normal and, as far as possible, fulfilling environment in which to live in Ukraine," the president noted.

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Youth policy

According to him, Ukraine’s renewed government is currently preparing the Cabinet of Ministers’ action programme, and he expects it to devote sufficient attention to the civilian aspects of life, including youth policy.

"And we all understand the scale of this task. It is not simply about something the state can provide or something a person can do independently or in cooperation within their community or with the state. It is much more than that. It is about having reasons to stay in Ukraine, live in Ukraine, plan your own life and your family’s life in Ukraine, and know that Ukraine will care for you, your family and your future," he stressed.

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