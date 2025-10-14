We do not see critical outflow of young people abroad - Bidnyi

Currently, there is no critical outflow of young people abroad in Ukraine.

this was stated by Minister of Youth and Sports Matviy Bidny in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

When asked whether he could confirm that young people in some regions are leaving the country en masse, especially after 18-22-year-olds were given permission to do so, Bidnyi replied in the negative.

"We do not see a critical outflow. We have analyzed the statistics provided by the State Border Service and do not see a critical increase in departures. First, we see a seasonal factor. With the onset of autumn, studies begin and business processes intensify. Some people may have had plans for a long time to go abroad to study, learn something, and return to realize their potential in Ukraine," Bidnyi said.

According to him, after the start of full-scale war, many young people went abroad to study.

According to various sources, 1.7 million young people left the country after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Many of them are those who left to study and could not return to Ukraine without the risk of not being able to return to study. Such people went to study and could not come to their parents for holidays, meet with friends in Ukraine, etc.," Bidnyi noted.

At the same time, he is convinced that young Ukrainians have more opportunities for self-realization and development in Ukraine than abroad.

"I am confident that it is much easier to realize your potential in Ukraine than abroad, where social roles are well established. Ukrainians will never have the same opportunities for self-realization and career advancement there as they do in Ukraine. On the contrary, we say: "Come back. Come back with skills and a European education. Build organizations and create startups," Bidnyi emphasized.

He invited young people to join the civil service in ministries, where "big and inspiring projects" await them, and also reminded them of the demand from businesses for younger employees.

"We have gathered all the opportunities for young people on the Easy portal. Employers, leaders of volunteer projects, training and internship projects post their offers there, and you can find grants for your own business, housing, etc. Young people can find specific tools for self-realization, employment, volunteer work, and other projects," said Bidnyi.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers updated the procedure for crossing the state border. All men aged 18 to 22 will be able to cross the border without hindrance during martial law.

On August 27, the Cabinet of Ministers website published a resolution on the departure of men aged 18-22 abroad.

The State Border Service stated that men up to 22 years of age have already begun to be allowed to travel abroad.