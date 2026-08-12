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What will happen this autumn? / New offensive on Kyiv? / Attack on Baltics? / War in Korea? Uncensored. LIVE

Journalist and serviceman Bohdan Butkevych analyses the main events of recent days live.

In particular, the programme covers the following:

  • The Kremlin is amassing forces and preparing new escalation scenarios. Will the enemy dare to launch another offensive on Kyiv?
  • Will Putin risk testing NATO’s resolve and opening a second front in the Baltic states?
  • Preparations for winter and an analysis of the situation on the front.

Join the broadcast and submit your questions in the chat on Censor.NET’s YouTube channel.

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Watch more: ST. PETERSBURG and KRONSTADT on fire! / Who wrecked Ministry of Defense? // Uncensored. VIDEO

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Butkevych Bohdan (17) war in Ukraine (5159)
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