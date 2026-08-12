What will happen this autumn? / New offensive on Kyiv? / Attack on Baltics? / War in Korea? Uncensored. LIVE
Journalist and serviceman Bohdan Butkevych analyses the main events of recent days live.
In particular, the programme covers the following:
- The Kremlin is amassing forces and preparing new escalation scenarios. Will the enemy dare to launch another offensive on Kyiv?
- Will Putin risk testing NATO’s resolve and opening a second front in the Baltic states?
- Preparations for winter and an analysis of the situation on the front.
Join the broadcast and submit your questions in the chat on Censor.NET’s YouTube channel.
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