What will happen this autumn? / New offensive on Kyiv? / Attack on Baltics? / War in Korea? Uncensored. LIVE

Journalist and serviceman Bohdan Butkevych analyses the main events of recent days live.

In particular, the programme covers the following:

The Kremlin is amassing forces and preparing new escalation scenarios. Will the enemy dare to launch another offensive on Kyiv?

Will Putin risk testing NATO’s resolve and opening a second front in the Baltic states?

Preparations for winter and an analysis of the situation on the front.

Join the broadcast and submit your questions in the chat on Censor.NET’s YouTube channel.

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