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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since the beginning of war - about 1,462,970 people (+1,310 per day), 12,262 tanks, 47,824 artillery systems, 25,130 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s defense forces have wounded and killed 1,462,970 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to August 13, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel—approximately 1,462,970 (+1,310) people
  • tanks – 12,262 (+3) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 25,130 (+3) units
  • artillery systems – 47,824 (+51) units
  • MLRS – 2,023 (+1) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,562 (+1) units
  • aircraft – 439 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 354 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,215 (+12) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 457,973 (+1,634) units
  • cruise missiles – 5,007 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 35 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 133,405 (+474) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,522 (+6) units

Read more: 185 combat clashes on frontline since start of day, most fighting in Pokrovsk and Sloviansk sectors – General Staff

втрати ворога на 13 серпня

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