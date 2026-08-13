Total combat losses of Russian Federation since the beginning of war - about 1,462,970 people (+1,310 per day), 12,262 tanks, 47,824 artillery systems, 25,130 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s defense forces have wounded and killed 1,462,970 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to August 13, 2026, are estimated at:
- personnel—approximately 1,462,970 (+1,310) people
- tanks – 12,262 (+3) units
- armored combat vehicles – 25,130 (+3) units
- artillery systems – 47,824 (+51) units
- MLRS – 2,023 (+1) cases.
- Air defense systems – 1,562 (+1) units
- aircraft – 439 (+0) units
- helicopters – 354 (+0) units
- ground-based robotic systems – 2,215 (+12) units
- Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 457,973 (+1,634) units
- cruise missiles – 5,007 (+0) units
- ships / boats – 35 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 133,405 (+474) units
- specialized equipment – 4,522 (+6) units
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