Russia attacked Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions: three dead, 24 injured

As a result of Russian attacks in the Kherson region, three people were killed and 19 were wounded. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian forces attacked three districts, wounding five more people.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Three people were killed, and 19 others were wounded in the Kherson region as a result of Russian attacks

Over the past 24 hours, from 6:00 a.m. on August 12 to 6:00 a.m. on August 13, 2026, Russian forces attacked settlements in the Kherson region using aircraft, drones, and artillery. As a result of the Russian aggression, three people were killed, and 19 others were wounded, reported the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Russian forces targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential neighborhoods in the region's towns and villages.

As a result of the shelling, six high-rise buildings and 40 private homes were damaged. The occupiers also destroyed an administrative building, a gas pipeline, outbuildings, and private vehicles.

According to a statement from the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, on August 12 at approximately 9:50 p.m., Russian forces attacked Kherson with a drone. Two men were killed in the strike.

Five Injured: Russia Has Attacked the Dnipropetrovsk Region More Than 10 Times

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has attacked three districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times using drones and artillery, reported RMA Head Oleksandr Hanzha.

"Five people were injured," the statement said.

Attacks on districts:

In the Kamianske District, the Krynychky district was hit. Cars were damaged. Three people were injured. A 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Two other men, aged 37 and 45, will receive outpatient treatment.

In the Nikopol region, the district center and the districts of Marhanets, Pokrovsk, and Chervonohryhorivka were affected. Cars and a garage were damaged. Two men, aged 22 and 36, were injured. Both were hospitalized in moderate condition.

In Pavlohrad, the infrastructure was damaged, and a fire broke out.

Read more: Kherson residents urged to prepare for prolonged power outages: water supply disruptions reported