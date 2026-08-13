In fall-winter, Russia may begin attacking Ukraine’s gas transportation system, - DIU
Ukrainian intelligence has warned that starting this fall, the Russians may target energy facilities, including gas infrastructure.
This was stated by Andrii Chernyak, a spokesperson for the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET, which cites RBC-Ukraine.
Details
"We believe that during the fall and winter, in addition to facilities that generate electricity and provide heat, the gas transmission system and gas production facilities in the Poltava and Kharkiv regions may also be at risk of attack," he said.
In addition, according to intelligence reports, there is a risk of attacks on the infrastructure that facilitates gas withdrawal from storage facilities and gas imports from Europe.
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