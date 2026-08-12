Due to accident at power facility, parts of Slavutych and Chernihiv region were left without power

Due to an accident at a power facility, approximately 19,000 customers in the Chernihiv district and the city of Slavutych were left without power. Power company crews have already begun emergency repair work.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing JSC "Chernihivoblenergo."

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Initial details

"Dear customers! Due to an accident at a power facility, approximately 19,000 customers in the Chernihiv district and the city of Slavutych are without power," the statement reads.

It also notes that power company workers are already working to restore power.

Read more: No power cuts expected in Ukraine on 12 August – Ukrenergo

No further information about the situation is currently available.

What led up to this?

Earlier reports indicated an emergency power outage in Chernihiv and the surrounding area, leaving 100,000 customers without power.