Russian forces struck passenger train in Odesa region with ’Shahed’ drone: two railway workers were killed
Russian occupiers struck a passenger train in the Odesa region with a rocket-propelled missile.
This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"According to preliminary information, the strike claimed the lives of two of our colleagues — the driver and his assistant. An investigation into the full circumstances is currently underway.
Despite the threat, the locomotive crew continued to drive the train so that 340 passengers could safely leave the carriages. All passengers and the train crew have been evacuated; there are no casualties among them," the statement reads.
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