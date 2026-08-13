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News Shelling of Ukrzaliznytsia facilities
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Russian forces struck passenger train in Odesa region with ’Shahed’ drone: two railway workers were killed

Russia struck a train in the Odesa region: railway workers killed

Russian occupiers struck a passenger train in the Odesa region with a rocket-propelled missile.

This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"According to preliminary information, the strike claimed the lives of two of our colleagues — the driver and his assistant. An investigation into the full circumstances is currently underway.

Despite the threat, the locomotive crew continued to drive the train so that 340 passengers could safely leave the carriages. All passengers and the train crew have been evacuated; there are no casualties among them," the statement reads.

Read more: Russian strike on Brovary district: bodies found on railway platform, – "UZ"

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railroad (213) shoot out (18422) Odesa region (1211) Ukrzaliznytsya (247)
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