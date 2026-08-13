General Staff confirmed damage to Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil refining complex in Bashkortostan

On the night of August 13, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the "Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat" oil refinery complex in the city of Salavat.

According to Censor.NET, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this.

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It is reported that a fire has been detected on the company's premises.

The distance to Ukraine's international border is about 1,300 km.

What is known about the company?

"Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat" is one of the largest oil refining and petrochemical complexes in the Russian Federation.

The plant has a processing capacity of up to 10 million metric tons of hydrocarbon feedstock per year. The facility produces, among other things, automotive gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, polyethylene, and other petroleum products and polymers.

Used to support the Russian occupation army.

"Operations targeting the enemy's key objectives are ongoing. Ukraine's defense forces are systematically reducing the enemy's ability to conduct combat operations and maintain the functioning of its military formations," the General Staff emphasized.

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