Orsk Refinery was completely shut down after UAV attack. Repairs will take up to 6 months, - governor

The oil refinery in Orsk has halted operations following drone strikes. It may take up to 6 months to restore the infrastructure.

This was announced by Yevgeny Solntsev, governor of the Orenburg Region, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Commenting on the situation at the oil refinery, he described it as "difficult."

"The damage has affected key infrastructure, which cannot be repaired at this time. The equipment is imported, and given the sanctions, repairs will take up to six months. The plant has been completely shut down. We are preparing for the worst-case scenario," he said.

"Of the 287 gas stations, 80% are open. Let me remind you that special-purpose vehicles are the priority today," he added.

Read: A major Russian oil refinery complex has been hit in Bashkortostan. PHOTO

What led up to this?

On the night of August 11, a large-scale fire broke out at the Wildberries logistics complex in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast. Before the fire started, local residents reported hearing explosions.

Subsequently, the commander of the SBS confirmed the strike on Wildberries in Voronezh.

It was also reported that on the morning of August 11, in Orsk, Orenburg Oblast, Russia, a fire broke out at the Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery following an attack. Local residents reported hearing explosions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the "Orsknefteorgsintez" oil refinery.

Read: UAV attacks shatter illusions: Russians no longer believe the war will end soon, according to a study