Will Skelia be disbanded? / Consequences of Russian strikes on Ukrainian ports | Iryna Romaliiska. VIDEO

The new episode of the programme with Iryna Romaliiska on the Butusov Plus channel covers two important topics:

In the first part, Skelia Assault Regiment spokesperson Oleksii Bratushchak discusses the situation in the unit following Babel’s investigation: whether recruitment to the regiment has indeed been suspended, whose operational command Skelia is coming under, rumours of its possible disbandment or the dispersal of its battalions across the front, criminal proceedings concerning non-combat deaths (103 cases in 2026) General Staff inspections, and the regiment’s current combat missions in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv directions.

In the second part, financial expert Serhii Fursa explains the consequences of intensified Russian strikes on Ukrainian ports for the agricultural and metals sectors, their impact on GDP and global grain prices, and alternative logistics routes (through Poland, Romania, Moldova and the Danube).

Watch on Censor.NET.

Read more: Skelia Regiment comes under operational command of Azov Corps – spokesperson Bratushchak