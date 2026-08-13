Skelia Regiment comes under operational command of Azov Corps – spokesperson Bratushchak

The 425th Separate Assault Regiment Skelia is coming under the operational command of the Azov Corps.

Oleksii Bratushchak, spokesperson and head of the communications section of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment Skelia, announced this during journalist Iryna Romaliiska’s broadcast on the Butusov Plus channel, Censor.NET reports.

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Carrying out missions under Azov’s command

"Judging by what we are seeing now, the aim is to bring together all our scattered battalions, the so-called company tactical groups and composite detachments, so that we can subsequently carry out missions in a single sector of the front. As of now, we are carrying out a combat order under the operational command of the Azov Corps. Not all our units have yet been placed under the operational command of this corps," Bratushchak said.

He noted that this concerned operational subordination rather than incorporation into the Azov Corps.

"We are not becoming part of Azov’s structure, but the Azov Corps will exercise operational command," Bratushchak added.

Read more: Skelia comments on reports of assault troops being transferred to other units: None of its units withdrawn from current positions

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