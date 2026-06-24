State Bureau of Investigation is verifying facts published in media regarding non-combat deaths in "Skelia" assault regiment
The State Bureau of Investigations systematically responds to reports of possible violations of military personnel’s rights and abuse of authority within military units. Each such report is subject to a thorough investigation in accordance with applicable law.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Bureau of Investigation's press office.
A pre-trial investigation has been launched
As reported, officials from the State Bureau of Investigation have launched a pre-trial investigation into allegations published in the media regarding possible unlawful actions against servicemembers of the "Skelia" assault regiment.
The publication contains information about the alleged use of violence, abuse of authority, and other possible violations by certain officials within the unit.
In order to verify the information provided, investigators from the State Bureau of Investigation entered the relevant data into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—abuse of authority or official powers by a military official, committed under martial law, resulting in serious consequences.
A series of procedural steps is being carried out
A series of procedural steps is currently underway to establish an objective account of the events, verify the accuracy of the facts that have been made public, and clarify all the circumstances described in the news report.
Based on the results of the investigation, an appropriate legal assessment will be made of the actions of all individuals whose involvement in possible violations is established.
The pretrial investigation is ongoing. The Dnipro Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense in the Eastern Region is overseeing the proceedings.
- Earlier, the publication "Babel" reported that between late 2025 and spring 2026, at least 26 recruits from the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelya" died. Journalists reported that most of the men who died had not even spent a month in the regiment. The official cause of death in most cases was pneumonia.
- For its part, the "Skelia" Regiment commented on the non-combat deaths of the recruits and pledged to cooperate with the investigation.
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