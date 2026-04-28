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News Video Drones against occupiers Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction Elimination of Russian occupiers
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Drone operators of 425th SAR tear occupier in half under tree with FPV drone. VIDEO 18+

In the Pokrovsk direction, pilots of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment carried out several drone strikes on an occupier.

According to Censor.NET, the ruscist tried to hide under a tree while Ukrainian drones were patrolling the area, but to no avail.

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The operators quickly spotted the enemy, and one of the FPV drone strikes tore the invader's body in half.

Watch more: "SKELIA" regiment assault troops capture Russian mercenary from Kenya in Kupiansk

Warning! Not recommended for viewing by individuals with sensitive psyches!

Watch more: Russian bows and crosses himself before Ukrainian drone, asking to be taken prisoner

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Russian Army (11723) elimination (7203) Donetsk region (5681) drones (4456) Pokrovsk (870) Pokrovskyy district (1300) 425 separate assault regiment "Skala" (41)
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