In the Pokrovsk direction, pilots of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment carried out several drone strikes on an occupier.

According to Censor.NET, the ruscist tried to hide under a tree while Ukrainian drones were patrolling the area, but to no avail.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The operators quickly spotted the enemy, and one of the FPV drone strikes tore the invader's body in half.

Watch more: "SKELIA" regiment assault troops capture Russian mercenary from Kenya in Kupiansk

Warning! Not recommended for viewing by individuals with sensitive psyches!

Watch more: Russian bows and crosses himself before Ukrainian drone, asking to be taken prisoner