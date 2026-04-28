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Drone operators of 425th SAR tear occupier in half under tree with FPV drone. VIDEO 18+
In the Pokrovsk direction, pilots of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment carried out several drone strikes on an occupier.
According to Censor.NET, the ruscist tried to hide under a tree while Ukrainian drones were patrolling the area, but to no avail.
The operators quickly spotted the enemy, and one of the FPV drone strikes tore the invader's body in half.
Warning! Not recommended for viewing by individuals with sensitive psyches!
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