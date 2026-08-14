Russia expects US response to strikes on Russian territory - Lavrov

Moscow has information about the United States' alleged involvement in strikes on Russian territory and is awaiting an explanation from Washington.

According to Censor.NET, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made this statement.

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According to him, Russia does not plan to make the cessation of U.S. support for Kyiv a precondition for negotiations.

"We don't issue ultimatums," the Russian minister added.

Moscow is demanding an explanation from the U.S.

At the same time, Lavrov confirmed that Russia had submitted a series of questions to the U.S. State Department regarding American military and intelligence support for Ukraine. Specifically, these questions concerned the supply of American weapons, the sharing of intelligence data, and Washington’s possible involvement in strikes on Russian territory on Ukraine’s behalf.

According to Lavrov, Moscow is awaiting a response from the U.S. side.

Lavrov threatened to intensify the strikes

The Russian foreign minister also stated that Russia intends to take tougher action against what it considers to be Western sources of support for the Ukrainian "military machine."

He claims that Moscow is already carrying out such strikes and has threatened to continue them.

Russia refuses to agree to a ceasefire along the front lines

Separately, Lavrov stated that Russia finds a cessation of hostilities along the current line of contact unacceptable.

Thus, despite claims that there have been no prior ultimatums regarding U.S. support for Ukraine, Moscow is at the same time insisting on its own conditions for a cessation of hostilities.

Read more: Lavrov complained about West and stated about alleged plans to "dismember" Russia, - Russian media