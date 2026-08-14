Over 247,000 families received compensation under "eRecovery" program

As of August 10, 2026, 247,842 families had received compensation under the "eRecovery" program.

The Ministry of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport of Ukraine provided this information in response to an inquiry from Censor.NET.

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Details

The agency noted that as of 2026, it had already received 7,478 requests from citizens seeking compensation for housing damaged or destroyed as a result of Russian aggression. Responses were provided within the timeframes established by law. Last year, there were 5,516 such requests.

A claim for compensation must be reviewed by the commission no later than 30 calendar days from the date of its submission. At the same time, difficulties in reviewing claims may arise in communities that are most frequently subjected to heavy enemy shelling.

Among the main reasons for denying compensation for damaged housing, the Ministry cites the submission of an application by an ineligible person, the discovery of inaccurate information, the location of the property in an area of active hostilities or temporarily occupied territory, as well as the discovery that repair work was carried out on the damaged property, as a result of which the damage has been completely repaired (in the case of an application for compensation to cover repair costs).

With regard to destroyed housing, grounds for denial include, in particular, the submission of an application by a person who is not entitled to compensation or who lacks the authority to submit it, as well as the discovery of inaccurate information.

The Ministry of Development also emphasized that it continuously analyzes the issues raised by citizens in their appeals and, when necessary, makes changes to the existing compensation mechanisms. In 2025–2026, 14 changes were made to the relevant procedures.

Read more: Kuleba said that 200,000 families received compensation for destroyed housing, up to 10,000 are still waiting





