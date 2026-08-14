Jet-powered interceptor drone capable of speeds in excess of 600 km/h is undergoing combat testing, - Fedorov. VIDEO

Drone Industry

The first Ukrainian jet-powered interceptor drones, designed to combat jet-powered kamikaze drones, are undergoing combat testing.

This was announced by former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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"We are seeing a trend today: the Russians are gradually replacing conventional kamikaze drones with jet-powered ones. This marks a shift in aerial warfare strategy. Our response must be swift so that we can continue to defeat Russia in every technological cycle.



Last year, we began systematically developing interceptor drones: opening up the market, conducting combat trials and increasing procurement. Ukraine now has one of the most advanced ‘light’ air defence systems in the world, and other armies are studying its experience," he noted

Fedorov said he had visited one of the production facilities for these drones.

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"Over the course of the year, our team awarded grants to manufacturers through Brave1, analysed solutions and assisted with testing. Today, several Ukrainian manufacturers already have such solutions.



I recently visited one of the production facilities. The team was among the first in Ukraine to create a jet-powered interceptor drone, which, thanks to its jet engine, can reach speeds of over 600 km/h. The design is currently undergoing combat testing. We are awaiting the results and the first confirmed shoot-downs.



It is important not to stop. We need to invest in R&D, testing and scaling up production. Our team continues to work on this systematically. Defending Ukraine’s airspace remains one of the key pillars of our strategy in the war," added the former defence minister.