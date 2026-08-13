How to order drones and equipment: "DOT-Chain Defence Weapons Marketplace" training course launched in Army+ – Defence Ministry

Drone Industry

A new training course, "DOT-Chain Defence Weapons Marketplace," is now available in the Army+ app. It will help service members understand how to use the state-run IT system operated by the Defence Procurement Agency DOT.

The Ministry of Defence reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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As noted, through DOT-Chain Defence, military units can independently select and order drones, electronic warfare equipment and other necessary technology using state funds.

DOT-Chain Defence Weapons Marketplace course

The course provides a step-by-step explanation of the entire process of using the system: from gaining access and searching for the necessary equipment to completing documents, tracking deliveries, and receiving the equipment.

According to Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Mstyslav Banik, the training will be useful for service members involved in supplying their units with drones and maintaining and repairing UAVs. It is intended primarily for supply and warehouse chiefs, subunit and military unit commanders, clerks and frontline workshop personnel. The purpose of the course is to explain in detail how the platform works so that users can select equipment as precisely as possible to meet their unit’s specific needs and combat missions. It aims to provide practical knowledge and make the marketplace easy to use.

Read more: DOT-Chain Defence has launched drone builder for military, - Ministry of Defense

The training course focuses on practical skills that service members can immediately apply when using the system.

Structure of the DOT-Chain Defence Weapons Marketplace course

The course consists of eight lessons explaining:

how to gain access to DOT-Chain Defence and set up two-factor authentication;

how to use the catalogue, find the necessary equipment, and place orders and pre-orders;

how to manage orders, sign documents using a qualified electronic signature and track deliveries;

how to work with expenditure invoices and acceptance certificates;

how to use ratings and feedback from other units;

how to use the drone configurator to select a configuration that meets the unit’s needs.

The course will help service members master the main DOT-Chain Defence tools more quickly and use the system confidently in their daily work.

Read more: We are launching testing of simplified transfers within single corps via Army+ – Fedorov

What is DOT-Chain Defence?

DOT-Chain Defence is a state-run marketplace through which military units can independently select drones, electronic warfare equipment and other technology within the limits of allocated state funding.

The system shortens the process from identifying a unit’s need to receiving the required equipment. Previously, this process could take between two and six months. Equipment that is in stock is now delivered in nine days on average.

DOT-Chain Defence has significantly improved the military’s supply of drones and other equipment. The system is already used by 486 units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, National Police, National Guard and State Border Guard Service.

Read more: Drone manufacturers will be paid in advance: Ministry of Defense changes DOT-Chain Defence rules

DOT-Chain Defence is part of the Army of Drones Bonus programme.

It is also noted that the course was developed by the Defence Procurement Agency DOT team in partnership with the Magura NGO.