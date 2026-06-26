We are launching testing of simplified transfers within single corps via Army+ – Fedorov

The Ministry of Defence, together with the General Staff, has launched beta testing of a new mechanism for transferring servicemen through the Army+ app. At the first stage, it will apply to servicemen of the 16th and 19th Army Corps and will allow them to submit transfer requests electronically.

This was reported by Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.

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"Together with the General Staff, we are launching testing of a new approach to servicemen’s transfers. Our task is to make this process clear for the serviceman while preserving the combat resilience of units," he said.

Read more: General Staff simplifies mechanism for transferring servicemen between units

What will happen at the first stage.

At the first stage, the programme will operate for transfers within the 16th and 19th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A serviceman will be able to submit a request through Armiia+ for transfer between military units that are part of, or under the operational subordination of, the relevant corps.

Requests may be submitted by enlisted and non-commissioned servicemen who serve in the designated corps, do not hold officer positions, and are not AWOL.

Read more: Poll on electronic reports launched in "Army+" – Ministry of Defense

All stages take place through Army+:

submission of a request with an electronic signature;

tracking the status of its consideration;

receiving a decision and explanations in the app.

As noted, to preserve the combat resilience of units, the new approach provides for clear rules: transfers are possible only within the operational zone of one corps, with defined review deadlines and monthly limits on the number of transfers.

The beta test will last until 24 September. After the pilot and evaluation of the results, we plan to scale up this solution.

For those who need consultation on transfer conditions, support is available in the Armiia+ app, as well as through the Defence Ministry’s free hotline at 1519.

Read more: Army+ and Reserve+ to become part of State e-Services Portal for security and defense