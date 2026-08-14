Defense forces hit two repeaters and five control points of Russian UAVs, - General Staff

On August 13 and during the night of August 14, Ukrainian forces struck two ground-based relay stations used to control "Geran" and "Gerbera" drones, as well as five enemy UAV command posts.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Two ground-based relay stations used to control "Geran" and "Gerbera" strike UAVs were destroyed in the Zalizny Port area of the Kherson region.

In addition, five enemy UAV command posts were struck in the following areas:

Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region;

Zalizny Port, Kherson region;

Volfinsky, Kursk region, Russian Federation;

Gordievka, Kursk region, Russian Federation;

Luhove, Zaporizhzhia region.

Operations against the enemy’s key military targets are ongoing. Ukraine’s defense forces are steadily reducing the Russian aggressor’s ability to deploy unmanned systems and conduct combat operations.

A ground-based repeater facilitates the transmission of control and communication signals between the operator and the drone, thereby extending the range and improving the stability of its operation.

What led up to this?

On the night of August 13, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a series of strikes against enemy military targets on enemy territory and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

A "Nebo-U" radar station in Sevastopol has been hit.

Ukrainian troops also struck a number of targets in the occupied territories and in the Belgorod region.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,464,440 people (+1,470 per day), 12,264 tanks, 47,870 artillery systems, 25,141 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS