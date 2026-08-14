Based on SSU and prosecution case files, propagandist from Mykolaiv region sentenced to 15 years in prison

Based on evidence collected by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and prosecutors, a pro-Kremlin agitator was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. The SSU exposed him in April 2024 in Pervomaisk, Mykolaiv region.

The Security Service’s press centre reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

This is the first time such a sentence has been handed down to a person convicted solely of conducting information-subversive activities in Russia’s interests.

The investigation established that the perpetrator was a local draft evader who disseminated enemy propaganda online under the guise of a "neo-Bolshevik" underground movement.

According to the case file, he denied Ukrainian statehood, Russia’s armed aggression, and war crimes committed by ruscists.

To amplify his destructive posts, the propagandist created a dedicated website and used his personal page on the Russian social network VKontakte.

The perpetrator subsequently began searching for "like-minded people" to recruit them into the enemy cell.

During searches, officers seized a smartphone, computer equipment and a large quantity of pro-Kremlin literature.

Based on the Security Service’s case file, the court found the supporter of ruscism guilty of high treason.

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