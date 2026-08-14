ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13270 visitors online
News Attacks on the energy sector Shelling of Kherson
146 0

Several Kherson neighbourhoods left without power due to enemy shelling

Russian shelling causes power outages in Kherson

Several neighbourhoods in Kherson have been left without power as a result of Russian shelling.

This was reported by Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known

"Several neighbourhoods in Kherson have been left without power due to another Russian attack," the statement said.

Emergency repair crews are currently working to restore the damage. Specialists are doing everything possible to restore power to residents’ homes as quickly as possible.

Read more: Russia attacked Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions: three dead, 24 injured

Author: 

shoot out (18431) Kherson (1555) power outage (55) Kherson region (2808) Kherson district (652)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 