Several Kherson neighbourhoods left without power due to enemy shelling
Several neighbourhoods in Kherson have been left without power as a result of Russian shelling.
This was reported by Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
"Several neighbourhoods in Kherson have been left without power due to another Russian attack," the statement said.
Emergency repair crews are currently working to restore the damage. Specialists are doing everything possible to restore power to residents’ homes as quickly as possible.
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