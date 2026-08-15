Enemy killed infant in Dnipropetrovsk region; 11 people were injured
On the night of 14–15 August, Russian occupying forces launched a drone attack on Marhanets in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.
The enemy targeted a high-rise building.
"A three-month-old boy died as a result of the Russian night-time attack," the report states.
Casualties
Eleven people were injured, seven of whom have been hospitalised in a serious condition.
Among the injured are two children – a 5-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl.
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