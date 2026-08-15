Enemy killed infant in Dnipropetrovsk region; 11 people were injured

On the night of 14–15 August, Russian occupying forces launched a drone attack on Marhanets in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The enemy targeted a high-rise building.

"A three-month-old boy died as a result of the Russian night-time attack," the report states.

Casualties

Eleven people were injured, seven of whom have been hospitalised in a serious condition.

Among the injured are two children – a 5-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl.

See more: Russians strike logistics company in Pavlohrad: casualties reported. PHOTOS