Russians strike logistics company in Pavlohrad: casualties reported. PHOTOS
Today, 13 August, Russian troops struck Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring civilians.
Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Regional Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Strike on Pavlohrad
The Russians reportedly struck the premises of a logistics company, sparking a fire. Rescuers later contained the blaze at the site of the enemy strike.
Two men, aged 37 and 49, were injured in the Russian attack on Pavlohrad. Medical personnel treated them, but both declined hospitalisation.
Attacks on the region
Over the course of the day, the occupiers attacked four districts of the region nearly 60 times using drones, artillery and an aerial bomb.
- In the Nikopol district, Nikopol and the Marhanets, Pokrovske and Chervonohryhorivka communities came under attack.
A bank building, a dormitory, a cinema, an apartment building, a private home and vehicles were damaged. A 63-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were injured. Both will receive outpatient treatment.
- In the Synelnykove district, the enemy targeted the Vasylkivka, Raivka and Pokrovske communities.
Infrastructure, an agricultural enterprise, private homes and a shop were damaged.
- In the Kryvyi Rih district, the Russians struck the Hrushivka community, sparking a fire.
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